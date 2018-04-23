Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

2 escape early morning house fire in Edgewood

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 23, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Firefighters examine an Edgewood home on Ivy Street that was gutted by fire Monday, April 23, 2018.
Matthew Santoni / Tribune-Review
Firefighters examine an Edgewood home on Ivy Street that was gutted by fire Monday, April 23, 2018.

Updated 11 hours ago

Two people and a dog escaped a fire that gutted an Ivy Street house Monday morning in Edgewood, authorities said.

The fire was called in at about 5:30 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames already coming from the rear of the second and third floors of the three-story brick house, Edgewood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jared Amos said.

Resident Leland Boyer, 73, said she was fortunate to have already been awake and dressed for work when she smelled the smoke and called 911. She got another woman and their dog out of the house safely.

Amos said the fire went to two alarms because of the size of the house and the need to relieve some of the first firefighters to arrive; firefighters from a total of nine companies brought the blaze under control by about 7 a.m. No one was injured.

The fire is thought to have started on the second floor, and Amos said firefighters worked hard to keep it from spreading between houses in the residential neighborhood near where the East Busway crosses Interstate 376. The cause is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's office.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

