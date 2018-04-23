Gunshot victim gives birth at Pittsburgh hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pregnant woman who was shot Sunday evening gave birth at a Pittsburgh hospital where she was being treated for her injuries.

The baby is in good health. The mother remains in critical condition, but her injuries do not appear life-threatening, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

The mother and another injured woman in stable condition arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The driver left before police could talk to him.

Police suspect the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Kelly Street in Homewood, where the city's Shotspotter gunshot-detection system detected gunfire shortly before the victims arrived at the hospital.

Police found shell casings at the scene. No arrests were made as of Monday morning.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.