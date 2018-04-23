Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

McKees Rocks Road in Kennedy to close for landslide repair

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, April 23, 2018, 11:09 a.m.

About a mile of McKees Rocks Road in Kennedy Township will close next month so contractors can repair a landslide, Allegheny County officials said.

Weather permitting, the road will close May 7 in the area between Hawthorne Drive and the Kennedy border, where the road's name changes to Lorish Drive, said Michael Dillon, Deputy Director of Public Works for Allegheny County.

The closure was not related to the rash of recent landslides fed by a record amount of late-winter rain; part of the road near Hawthorne had been slowly slipping down the hillside for months and the county had been planning a project there for years, Dillon said.

“Right now it's safe for all people to travel on,” he said. “We've been patching it up for the past few months.”

Verizon had to relocate fiber-optic communication lines to the other side of the road before the work could begin, and the closure is expected to last through August. Bridgeville-based Lane Construction will do the work under a $600,000 contract.

Authorities have notified emergency responders who would have used McKees Rocks Road to get to Ohio Valley Hospital from the Interstate 79 interchange with Route 60/Steubenville Pike, Dillon said.

Traffic coming from Route 60 or Interstate 79 should go west on Route 60, right onto Beaver Grade Road, right on Silver Lane, another right on Clever Road back to McKees Rocks Road. Traffic coming from McKees Rocks can take the same route in reverse.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

