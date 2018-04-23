Allegheny County issues consumer health alert at Collier movie theater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 in Collier after inspectors reported finding mouse droppings “too numerous to count” in the concessions area.

During a visit Thursday inspectors found droppings in the cabinets used to store cups, bulk candy, and butter dispensers, an inspection report posted to a county web page said.

Inspectors also found droppings on the service counter near the pretzel machine, and on the floor behind the table used to season pretzels in the back area, the report said.

Inspectors also found 10 to 15 fruit flies in a cabinet along the cash register line.

The inspection was performed as the result of a complaint.

“We have never had this issue before, and we are doing everything in our power to rectify it,” Phil Zacharetti, CEO of Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, the Tennessee company that has run the theater for about five years, said Monday. “We have been working nonstop since it was brought to our attention. We will not stop until we get it to our level of expectations and that is above and beyond what the health department expects.”

During a reinspection Monday, inspectors found old and fresh droppings in the cup storage and locked liquor cabinets in the bar area, as well as small cutouts around popcorn holders at the front counter, the report said.

The facility remains under a consumer alert until a reinspection finds no droppings.

In the meantime, the concessions area has been sanitized and all food is safe to eat, Zacharetti said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.