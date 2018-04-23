Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Allegheny County issues consumer health alert at Collier movie theater

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 in Bridgeville is shown.
GOOGLE MAPS
Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 in Bridgeville is shown.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Allegheny County Health Department has issued a consumer alert for Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley Stadium 18 in Collier after inspectors reported finding mouse droppings “too numerous to count” in the concessions area.

During a visit Thursday inspectors found droppings in the cabinets used to store cups, bulk candy, and butter dispensers, an inspection report posted to a county web page said.

Inspectors also found droppings on the service counter near the pretzel machine, and on the floor behind the table used to season pretzels in the back area, the report said.

Inspectors also found 10 to 15 fruit flies in a cabinet along the cash register line.

The inspection was performed as the result of a complaint.

“We have never had this issue before, and we are doing everything in our power to rectify it,” Phil Zacharetti, CEO of Phoenix Theaters Entertainment, the Tennessee company that has run the theater for about five years, said Monday. “We have been working nonstop since it was brought to our attention. We will not stop until we get it to our level of expectations and that is above and beyond what the health department expects.”

During a reinspection Monday, inspectors found old and fresh droppings in the cup storage and locked liquor cabinets in the bar area, as well as small cutouts around popcorn holders at the front counter, the report said.

The facility remains under a consumer alert until a reinspection finds no droppings.

In the meantime, the concessions area has been sanitized and all food is safe to eat, Zacharetti said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me