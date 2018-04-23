Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police accepting applications for Cops and Kids summer camps

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Monday, April 23, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department is accepting applications for its Cops and Kids Summer Camps for 2018. Four caps with 50 slots each will be held over four weeks in July and August.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Pittsburgh police will continue the bureau's tradition of holding a youth summer camp, officials said Monday.

Cops and Kids Summer Camp will host four separate, week-long sessions throughout the summer, each at a city university or college campus. The camps are designed to allow kids to meet and interact with police and other first responders and the tools and equipment they use.

“With the right opportunities, summer can be a time of great opportunity and growth for city youth,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

That's part of why he supports the initiative, he said: “It matches police who want to give back to the community with young people who are hungry to learn about life in public service.”

Master Police Officer Mildred Jenkins said the camp helps kids deal with real-life issues including bullying, drugs, violence and gun safety.

“We also place an emphasis on understanding the importance of being a good citizen and the significance of obtaining an education,” she said.

Each of the four camps is open to 50 children who are city residents, and kids are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. Children living outside of the city can apply and will be placed on a waiting list. Camps provide transportation, two meals, snacks and uniforms.

Registration forms are available at police headquarters on Western Avenue in Pittsburgh's North Side.

