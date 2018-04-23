Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh police arrest Carnegie man suspected of striking officer with car door

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:24 p.m.

Pittsburgh police on Monday arrested a suspected shoplifter who, according to authorities, struck an officer with an SUV door Friday while making a getaway from a Shadyside Giant Eagle.

Willard Hopkins, 63, of Carnegie is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing police, reckless driving, escape, accident involving death or personal injury and retail theft, police said.

Officers arrested Hopkins about 11 a.m. without incident at his Carnegie home. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Detective Jack Klaczak, a 30-year police veteran, was working an off-duty security detail in uniform at the Giant Eagle Market District on Centre Avenue when a clerk alerted him to the suspect just before 4 p.m.

Hopkins struck Klaczak with the door and nearly hit several bystanders as he sped out of a parking lot, according to police.

Klaczak is recovering from bumps, bruises and abrasions suffered in the incident.

Police said tips from the public helped them find Hopkins.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter @bobbauder.

