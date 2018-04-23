Pittsburgh's 311 response center can now take calls in 14 languages
Updated 5 hours ago
Pittsburgh's 311 non-emergency response line operators can now communicate with residents in 14 different languages.
Non-English speaking callers will be connected to a United Language Group representative who will interpret for the 311 operators, according to Keyva Clark, spokeswoman for Mayor Bill Peduto.
The 311 Language Access Plan is part of Peduto's Welcoming Pittsburgh initiative designed to help residents who do not speak English access city services.
The 311 center will be able to translate Spanish, Nepali, Arabic, Burmese, Swahili, Somali, Russian, Chinese, Vietnamese, French, Dari, Kinyarwanda, Kurdish and Albanian.
The Heinz Endowments last year provided the city with a $50,000 grant to fund the translation service. It's also funding the translation of public safety messages and outreach programs to refugees and immigrants.
Peduto last year created a multicultural unit made up of Mayor's Office staff members and public safety officials to help newcomers from other countries assimilate to life in Pittsburgh.
