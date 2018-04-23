Upper St. Clair names new schools superintendent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Upper St. Clair school officials have picked the district's assistant superintendent to become its top administrator.

Effective July 1, John Rozzo will be superintendent of schools. He will have a five-year contract, approved during the school board's meeting Monday.

Rozzo is succeeding Patrick T. O'Toole, who is retiring from the district after 39 years in public education.

Rozzo holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a concentration in mathematics and science from Penn State; a master's degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania; and a Ph.D. in education from the University of Pittsburgh.

He has been a member of the Upper St. Clair district staff since 2005, holding several administrative positions, including assistant principal, middle school principal of academics and supervisor of middle level education. He became assistant superintendent in 2014.

“Dr. Rozzo has been instrumental in steering our strategic planning process and has been a vital part of the district leadership for the past several years,” school board President Amy Billerbeck said. “His understanding of the district's vision and commitment to our students and families give us great confidence in his ability to lead Upper St. Clair into the future.”

In 2016, Rozzo received the Leadership & Service Award from The Pennsylvania State University College of Education, and in 2015, he was named Pennsylvania's Outstanding Middle Level Administrator by the Pennsylvania Association for Middle Level Education. He is also a member of the Penn State University College of Education Alumni Society Board of Directors.

“I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the Upper St. Clair community as its next superintendent of schools,” Rozzo said in prepared remarks.

Rozzo lives in Upper St. Clair with his wife, Shauna, and their three children, Sydney, Anthony and Isabella.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.