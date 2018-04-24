Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Fire destroys vacant church in Pittsburgh's Hill District

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:51 a.m.
A vacant church in Pittsburgh's Hill District went up in flames Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Firefighters battle a large blaze at an abandoned church on Colwell Street in Pittsbugh's Hill District Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Firefighters battle a large blaze at an abandoned church on Colwell Street in Pittsbugh's Hill District Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Fire destroyed a vacant church building in Pittsburgh's Hill District early Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Large flames engulfed the building at Miller and Colwell streets at about 3 a.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control at about 4:30 a.m.

Three ladder trucks attacked the fire from three angles, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

There were no injuries, but the church was destroyed.

"The fire was so heavily involved that the roof on the main sanctuary collapsed, which actually was a good thing. It gave us good access to put water on the fire," Deputy Chief Michael Mullen said in a statement.

The cause is unknown.

It will be a while before investigators can get inside because of the extensive damage, firefighters told WPXI.

Colwell Street closed Tuesday morning because of the fire.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

click me