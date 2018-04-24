Fire destroys vacant church in Pittsburgh's Hill District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fire destroyed a vacant church building in Pittsburgh's Hill District early Tuesday, according to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Large flames engulfed the building at Miller and Colwell streets at about 3 a.m.

VIDEO: flames still shooting out of church in Crawford Roberts. Firefighters using their hoses to try to get the flames out @WPXI pic.twitter.com/oCmKYc4imq — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) April 24, 2018

Firefighters had the fire under control at about 4:30 a.m.

Three ladder trucks attacked the fire from three angles, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Just arrived on scene. This is Colwell Street. Firefighters throwing water on what we are told is an abandoned church. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/xBhnjk3FCx — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) April 24, 2018

There were no injuries, but the church was destroyed.

"The fire was so heavily involved that the roof on the main sanctuary collapsed, which actually was a good thing. It gave us good access to put water on the fire," Deputy Chief Michael Mullen said in a statement.

The cause is unknown.

It will be a while before investigators can get inside because of the extensive damage, firefighters told WPXI.

Colwell Street closed Tuesday morning because of the fire.

