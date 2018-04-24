Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny Intermediate Unit names interim executive director

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Rosanne Javorsky
Courtesy of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit
Rosanne Javorsky

Updated 10 hours ago

The Allegheny Intermediate Unit will have a new interim executive director beginning July 21.

Rosanne Javorsky will replace Linda Hippert, who will retire on July 20 and join the faculty of Point Park University. Hippert has served as executive director since 2009.

Javorsky has served as the AIU's Assistant Executive Director for Teaching and Learning since 2011.

She will serve in the interim position for one to two years while the board looks for a permanent replacement.

Javorsky has dedicated more than 30 years of her career to developing programming at the AIU. In her current position she has directed and facilitated professional development, technical assistance and support for educational systems throughout the region.

Javorsky has established partnerships with national organizations including Code.org and Common Sense Media, to bring resources to the region. She also worked to establish the AIU's Center for Creativity/transformed and a K-12 STEAM Lending Library.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

