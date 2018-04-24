Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh completes its first artistic intersection in Carrick

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 4:42 p.m.
City of Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's version of street art is literally on the street in Carrick.

The city on Tuesday announced the completion of its first “artistic design” intersection at Brownsville Road and Parkfield Street.

City officials said the image painted on the street by artist Guy Ruff would serve as a template for similarly designed intersections.

“This is a process we used as a pilot to be able to come up with standards to use across the city both in terms of community process and developing the plan, but also some of the engineering and design,” said Dan Gilman, Mayor Bill Peduto's chief of staff.

Pittsburgh sought input from businesses and residents for design ideas and commissioned Ruff to incorporate the suggestions into his work.

The artist created the image of a colorful swan and triangles symbolic of “love, fidelity, grace, and beauty” to represent Carrick, according to Yesica Guerra, Pittsburgh's public art and civic design manager

Gilman said Ruff used special non-skid, long-lasting paint for the design. Wide pedestrian crossings painted in white were included as safety features.

The project cost $25,000, officials said.

The city also installed new traffic signals with timers that let pedestrians know when it's safe to cross.

Former Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak of Carrick shepherded the project until her term ended in December. Councilman Anthony Coghill of Beechview oversaw its completion.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

