Allegheny

Pittsburgh City Council OKs $300K law firm contract, despite objections

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh City Council members Theresa Kail-Smith and Darlene Harris.
Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved a $300,000, three-year contract for legal services with a Downtown law firm despite opposition from two members who said the city Law Department should be capable of handling the work.

The city hired law firm Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky to update business tax and fee regulations and forms.

Council passed the contract by a 6-1 vote with Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith of Westwood dissenting. Councilwomen Darlene Harris of Spring Hill and Erika Strassburger of Squirrel Hill abstained.

“I will not be voting today to bring in more attorneys,” Harris said. “This is getting ridiculous. I think it's a plain waste of money. We should have an attorney that does that.”

Kail-Smith was unavailable after a council meeting, but she has voiced similar concerns.

Strassburger, whose husband, Jordan, is an attorney in the firm, said she would abstain from voting on any resolution involving the firm.

“Just to be clear, my husband is not the lawyer on this contract and neither is any member of my family,” she said.

Council members have groused for years about the cost of hiring outside attorneys to represent the city's interests in lawsuits and other legal matters.

Pittsburgh spent about $2.5 million on outside legal fees from 2014 through 2017. That's on top of a total $19 million it budgeted those years for the Law Department, which includes 18 attorneys, plus the solicitor.

Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge recently resigned and returned to private practice. Assistant Solicitor Yvonne Hilton is serving as an interim solicitor.

Sanchez Ridge last year said payments to settle lawsuits dropped by 82 percent since 2014, when the city paid about $1 million to plaintiffs seeking legal damages. She said the department hires outside attorneys only when experience in a specialized field of law is needed.

That's the case with Strassburger, McKenna, Gutnick & Gefsky, said Tim McNulty, spokesman for Mayor Bill Peduto.

“This is highly specialized work and the city does not have the ability to do it in house,” he said.

Councilman Ricky Burgess, who heads council's Finance and Law Committee, said a staff attorney, who specialized in tax law, retired several years ago. He said it's less costly to hire an outside firm in specialized cases than paying a staff attorney's salary and benefits.

“The idea that a lawyer can do everything is actually just not true,” Burgess said. “There's so much complexity and some of the issues that we face, we face sporadically, so having an attorney who's expert in a minor part of law ... doesn't make sense.”

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

