Allegheny

Pittsburgh reopens Troy Hill's Rialto Street

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 2:45 p.m.
Rialto Street in January 2014.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Rialto Street in January 2014.

Pittsburgh on Tuesday reopened Rialto Street, which had been closed for two weeks over fears that debris from a decaying bridge spanning the street could harm pedestrians and vehicles.

Contractors removed loose concrete and reinforced exposed steel on the Lowrie Street bridge crossing Rialto in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood, according to Mayor Bill Peduto's office. They also hung plywood underneath the bridge to catch any debris that might fall.

Rialto, one of Pittsburgh's steepest streets, connects Lowrie with Route 28 near the 31st Street Bridge and serves as a neighborhood commuter route.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or on Twitter @bobbauder.

