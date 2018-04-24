Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pennsylvania Turnpike postpones cashless toll system on Findlay Connector

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Vehicles pass through a toll plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Marshall Township, Wednesday, July 8, 2015.
Keith Hodan | Trib Total Media
Vehicles pass through a toll plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Marshall Township, Wednesday, July 8, 2015.

Updated 7 hours ago

A section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Allegheny and Washington counties known as the Findlay Connector will not go “cashless” Sunday as previously announced.

Drivers will still be able to pay with cash on the six-mile section until later this spring or summer, the Turnpike Commission said Tuesday in a news release.

The delay will allow officials to continue testing the toll equipment, the release said.

“We want to be sure that each of the components of this complex system are functioning up to our standards prior to the go-live date,” commission CEO Mark Compton said in the release. “Without a doubt, all-electronic tolling is one of the biggest changes our customers and our organization have seen in more than 77 years, so we have a duty to proceed deliberately and thoughtfully.”

The change will not affect E-ZPass drivers.

For drivers without an E-ZPass, the equipment will take a photo of the license plate and send a bill in the mail.

The existing ramp toll plazas will be removed.

Last spring, the commission converted the turnpike's Beaver Valley Expressway to cashless tolling.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

