Pittsburgh police on dinner break spot suspected drug deal, seize guns and drugs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police on their dinner break Monday broke up a drug deal, arrested five men and seized multiple guns and dozens of bricks of heroin, authorities said.

Zone 4 detectives on their break in an Oakland restaurant saw what they suspected to be a drug deal happening outside, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. The detectives spotted Jacob Martin, 24, of Highland Park, hand off a suspected package of drugs to Jesse Groves, 24, of Bloomfield, through the window of his black Volvo, police said.

The detectives detained the two shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found a gun, brass knuckles and marijuana in Groves' backpack, Togneri said.

A later search of Martin's Highland Park apartment led to the discovery of two more guns, drug packaging materials, $6,000 in cash, and more than 40 bricks of heroin – about 2,000 stamp bags, police said.

It also led to the arrests of three other men: Michael Peterson, 25, of Larimer; Noah Wilkerson, 24, of Morningside; and Miquann Morgan-Graham, 20, of Homewood.

All five men face drug and weapons charges, Togneri said.

It was the second time in two weeks Pittsburgh police arrested Graham-Morgan and the fourth time in the past year, Togneri said. Each instance involved drug offenses, court records show.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.