Landslide prompts evacuation of Millvale home, threatens nearby properties
A landslide observed Tuesday night has prompted officials to evacuate a home in Millvale and is threatening two other properties that are abandoned.
Inspectors deemed three properties on Spring Street to be unsafe because of the landslide, Allegheny County officials said.
Two of the houses were vacant.
Emergency responders were working on the evacuation of the third property shortly after 7 p.m.
Millvale: Landslide w/residential evacuation - 30 block of Spring Street. Three addresses involved at this time. Two are vacant; responders are assisting in evacuation of the other.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 24, 2018
The massive amounts of precipitation inundating the region's roads and hillsides so far this year have caused more than 70 landslides and damaged at least 55 residences across Allegheny County, with dozens more structures in danger.
Since mid-February, the county has received $12.2 million in requested help from public agencies and individuals for storm-related damage.
