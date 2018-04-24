Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Car crashes into Brentwood hair salon, 8 injured including 2 critically

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:48 p.m.
First responders at the scene of a car into building at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
First responders at the scene of a car into building at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
A man ducks under tape put up by first responders at the scene of a car into a building incident at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A man ducks under tape put up by first responders at the scene of a car into a building incident at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
First responders at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
First responders at Brentwood Towne Square on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Updated 5 hours ago

A 58-year-old man driving a red Dodge Charger sedan crashed into a hair salon at a bustling Brentwood shopping complex Tuesday night, injuring himself and seven other people, including hair stylists and customers, police said.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating the crash, which they say they believe may be related to the driver having a medical condition or being under the influence of alcohol.

At least five people taken to a nearby hospital for treatment had been inside BoRics salon in Brentwood Towne Square when the car crashed into the business at about 7 p.m. Allegheny County police said.

Two others were struck while standing or walking outside the salon in the shopping center near Towne Square Way and Brownsville Road in Brentwood.

The driver — whose name was not immediately released — and at least one other person were reported in critical condition.

Dana Syla is a hair stylist who works at the salon but was not working Tuesday. She found out what had happened when her daughter received an urgent text from a friend: "Is your mom OK?"

At first, Syla thought maybe her daughter's friend had the wrong information.

"No, Mom, it's your salon," her daughter told her.

Syla immediately called her manager, who said that everything was destroyed. The manager, who was not in the salon when the crash happened, promised to call back with updates as soon as she checked on the women who were injured while working, Syla said.

Syla then headed to the salon to see the damage for herself.

Broken chairs, ceiling ventilation ducts and smashed shampoo bottles could be seen among piles of mangled metal, shattered glass, broken concrete and other debris filling the inside of the salon.

Taylor DiNardo, a regular customer there, learned of the incident while with a friend shopping in Robinson Township. She joined a handful of other onlookers at Brentwood Towne Square in time to see a tow truck drag the Dodge sedan out of the building — it had nearly made it to the very back of the store.

The car plowed directly into the salon, which is wedged between an Aspen Dental office and a Dollar Tree discount store in the center anchored by a Giant Eagle grocery store.

DiNardo shuddered at the thought that she often makes weekday evening appointments and easily could have been inside.

"I just hope everyone's OK," said DiNardo, 19, of Brentwood, noting that one of the stylists who wasn't working Tuesday is a close family friend. "I know, like, almost all of them. I'm up here like all the time getting my hair done and getting my eyebrows waxed ... It's just terrible."

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha. Staff writer Mary Ann Thomas contributed.

