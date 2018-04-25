Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Primanti Bros. to pay $2.1M to settle class-action wage-violation lawsuit

Suzanne Elliott | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
The exterior of Primanti Bros. original location in the Strip District.
Primanti Bros.
The exterior of Primanti Bros. original location in the Strip District.

More than 900 current and former Primanti Bros. employees will receive a piece of a $2.1 million wage-violation settlement with the restaurant chain known for serving sandwiches stuffed with french fries.

Chelsea Koenig, a former bartender at the Primanti Bros. restaurant in Mt. Lebanon, filed a federal class-action lawsuit in September 2016 alleging the Pittsburgh-based company did not pay employees who rely on tips the mandated minimum wage in Pennsylvania of $7.25 an hour.

More than 670 of the former employees who participated in the lawsuit worked at Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania. Primanti Bros. has 37 restaurants in Florida, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Koenig said Primanti Bros. failed to inform tipped employees of its intent to use a “tip credit,” which the lawsuit said Primanti's improperly applied to wages paid to tipped employees such as bartenders and servers. That violates the Fair Labor Standards Act, the lawsuit said.

Employers are allowed to supplement tips with a credit, but the amount paid to the employee must at least equal the appropriate state's minimum wage.

“My co-counsel and I are pleased that the court granted final approval to this settlement and appreciate that Primanti Bros. worked amicably to resolve these claims,” said the plaintiffs' attorney, Gerald D. Wells of Connolley Wells & Gray LLP in Philadelphia.

After legal fees of $630,000 and attorneys' expenses of $15,361.84 are covered, the plaintiffs will share a legal settlement of slightly more than $1.3 million.

Each employee's settlement is based on a percentage of the number of hours worked.Settlements vary from just under $4 to $8,100, with $1,400 as the average payout. The median payout will be $749. Koenig, for her work on the case, will receive an additional $5,000. The lawsuit covers employees who worked for the company between Sept. 9, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2016.

“Since we first opened our doors in the Strip District 85 years ago, Primanti Bros. has been committed to offering excellent career and employment opportunities for the people of Pittsburgh and all communities that we serve,” the company said in a statement. “We strongly believe that we have honored that commitment at all times, including by treating and compensating our employees fairly and consistent with the law. We look forward to continuing to do that.”

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.

click me