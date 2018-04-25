Robert Morris receives $7.5M in gifts from local foundations
Updated 2 hours ago
Robert Morris University in Moon received more than $7.5 million from four Pittsburgh-area foundations and corporations to put toward new science and engineering labs, a student retention initiative and community engagement for nonprofits and corporate employees.
The Richard King Mellon Foundation's $5 million gift will help fund renovations to the John Jay Center for the university's School of Engineering, Mathematics and Science.
A $2 million gift from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation will support an initiative aimed at increasing retention and graduation rates through data analytics and academic interventions.
Covestro gave the university Robert Morris $400,000 to help create the RMU Covestro Center for Community Engagement. It will provide training programs designed to boost involvement in social-purpose service work at nonprofits across the region.
A $150,000 gift from the Bayer USA Foundation will support the RMU Bayer Center for Nonprofit Management, which provides education consulting, coaching, and research to area nonprofits.