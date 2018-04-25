7 of 8 people hurt in Brentwood hair salon crash remain hospitalized

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven of the eight people injured when a car went out of control and crashed into a busy Brentwood hair salon Tuesday night remained hospitalized Wednesday morning, but what caused the crash remains unknown, according to Allegheny County Police.

Police have not identified the driver of the car that crashed into BoRics salon in Brentwood Towne Square at about 7 p.m., injuring the driver and customers and stylists.

The 58-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Police said a 42-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were in critical but stable condition at a Pittsburgh hospital. Each of them suffered two broken legs, and the mother also has a head injury, according to police. They were customers at the salon when the crash happened.

Other victims include:

Two other customers, including a 46-year-old woman who suffered cuts to her head and a 44-year-old woman who suffered a broken ankle. Both were in fair condition, police said.

Three employees, including a 29-year-old woman with a broken leg, broken ribs and cuts to her face; a 38-year-old woman with a broken leg and head injuries; and a 32-year-old woman who suffered cuts and bruises. All three were in stable condition, police said.

Police said they are continuing to investigate. On Thursday, they said they believed a medical condition or the driver being under the influence of drugs or alcohol might have played a role.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 833-255-8477 or reach out to police via social media. Callers can remain anonymous.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.