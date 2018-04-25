Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

11 new eateries are opening in Allegheny County

Theresa Clift
Theresa Clift | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
LeoGreta Chef Greg Alauzen's new restaurant located in Carnegie.
LeoGreta via Instagram
Chuck Henry, 51, of Kittanning, gives his order at Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard and More in Tarentum on Friday, March 23, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Chuck Henry, 51, of Kittanning, gives his order at Cindy's Soft-Serve, Custard and More in Tarentum on Friday, March 23, 2018.

The Allegheny County Health Department licensed 11 new eateries last month, including nine restaurants, a distillery, and a cheese shop.

The eateries are:

Burn by Rocky Patel , 346 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood: Cigar bar

Stout , 690 Chauvet Drive, North Fayette: Gastropub with contemporary British cuisine

LeoGreta , 301 West Main St., Carnegie: Italian restaurant

Quantum Spirits , 230 East Main St., Carnegie: Distillery

Chantal's Cheese Shop , 4402 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse , 525 Smithfield St., Downtown Pittsburgh: First Pittsburgh-area location for the Brazilian steakhouse chain

Cindy's Soft Serve, Custard & More , 621 First Ave., Tarentum

Kaibur Coffee , 3138 Dobson St., Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood

• The Angry Sicilian, 204 Duff Road, Monroeville

La Poblanita Taqueria , inside The Mall at Robinson

Big Easy Dog Daze & Cafe , 12 McCandless Ave., Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood: Cuban cafe opening inside dog boarding facility

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.

