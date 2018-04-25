11 new eateries are opening in Allegheny County
Updated 6 hours ago
The Allegheny County Health Department licensed 11 new eateries last month, including nine restaurants, a distillery, and a cheese shop.
The eateries are:
• Burn by Rocky Patel , 346 North Shore Drive, Pittsburgh's North Side neighborhood: Cigar bar
• Stout , 690 Chauvet Drive, North Fayette: Gastropub with contemporary British cuisine
• LeoGreta , 301 West Main St., Carnegie: Italian restaurant
• Quantum Spirits , 230 East Main St., Carnegie: Distillery
• Chantal's Cheese Shop , 4402 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood
• Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse , 525 Smithfield St., Downtown Pittsburgh: First Pittsburgh-area location for the Brazilian steakhouse chain
• Cindy's Soft Serve, Custard & More , 621 First Ave., Tarentum
• Kaibur Coffee , 3138 Dobson St., Pittsburgh's Polish Hill neighborhood
• The Angry Sicilian, 204 Duff Road, Monroeville
• La Poblanita Taqueria , inside The Mall at Robinson
• Big Easy Dog Daze & Cafe , 12 McCandless Ave., Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood: Cuban cafe opening inside dog boarding facility
Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.