Allegheny

Point Park students to document environmental cleanup project in Montana

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The Upper Clark Fork River project clean-up effort was one of the largest Environmental Protection Agency Superfund projects in the nation.
Brennan Linsley/AP
Upper Clark Fork River in Montana
Courtesy of Point Park University
Upper Clark Fork River in Montana

Updated 1 hour ago

Point Park University students will travel to Montana next month to document the Upper Clark Fork River cleanup effort, one of the largest Environmental Protection Agency Superfund projects in the nation.

The Clark Fork of the Columbia River was listed as a Superfund site in 2012. Local environmentalists had pushed for about a decade for cleanup activities to begin along 56 miles of the river.

According to the EPA's website, the headwaters of the Clark Fork River were contaminated with mineral- and arsenic-laden waste from mining activities from the 1860s until well into the 20th century.

The Point Park students are studying environmental photography. They will produce a film on their Montana experience that is expected to be completed in September, according to Chris Rolinson, associate professor of photojournalism.

“For our students, it's not about winning a prize for the film but about helping to directly impact a project in a profound way,” Rolinson said in a news release. “If our film can reinvigorate interest in the cleanup, our efforts will be well worth it.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

