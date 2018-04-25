Police: Aramark operated at PPG Paints Arena without a health permit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Food services company Aramark operated at PPG Paints Arena without a valid health permit for 21 days in February and March, according to the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

LCE officer Steve Brison said Aramark is the responsible party for health permits at the home of the Penguins, located on Fifth Avenue in the city's Uptown section.

Brison said Aramark's permit expired Jan. 31. The arena continued to serve food for 17 days in February and into the beginning of March without a permit.

As a result of the alleged lapse, Aramark officials will have to appear before an administrative law judge, who can impose penalties up to $5,000 for serious offenses.

David Freireich, a spokesman for Aramark, said that the lapse was unintended but that the matter has since been resolved.

Brison confirmed that the permit has since been renewed.

Aramark did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Penguins, who also did not immediately return a request for comment, are not responsible for permitting at the arena, Brison said. PPG Paints Arena is owned by the Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and leased to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.