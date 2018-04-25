Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Police: Aramark operated at PPG Paints Arena without a health permit

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
PPG Paints Arena
ppgpaintsarena.com
PPG Paints Arena

Updated 1 hour ago

Food services company Aramark operated at PPG Paints Arena without a valid health permit for 21 days in February and March, according to the state Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.

LCE officer Steve Brison said Aramark is the responsible party for health permits at the home of the Penguins, located on Fifth Avenue in the city's Uptown section.

Brison said Aramark's permit expired Jan. 31. The arena continued to serve food for 17 days in February and into the beginning of March without a permit.

As a result of the alleged lapse, Aramark officials will have to appear before an administrative law judge, who can impose penalties up to $5,000 for serious offenses.

David Freireich, a spokesman for Aramark, said that the lapse was unintended but that the matter has since been resolved.

Brison confirmed that the permit has since been renewed.

Aramark did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Penguins, who also did not immediately return a request for comment, are not responsible for permitting at the arena, Brison said. PPG Paints Arena is owned by the Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and leased to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me