Allegheny

Dog wardens going door to door to check for licenses, proof of rabies vaccinations

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Steven Adams | Tribune-Review

Updated 1 hour ago

Dog and cat owners in some Western Pennsylvania counties could be getting visits next month from wardens checking for licenses and proof of rabies vaccinations.

Dog wardens going door to door in May will ask for proof of licensure for dogs and proof of rabies vaccination for dogs and cats, according to a state Department of Agriculture news release.

Pennsylvania law requires dogs that are three months or older to be licensed, which owners can do for a fee of $6.50 for neutered dogs and $8.50 for others at county treasurers' offices. Rabies vaccines are required and must be kept up to date. Violators can be fined up to $300 per violation plus court costs, according to the release.

The wardens will leave written notice when people aren't home and won't enter homes or buildings without owners' permission, according to the release.

The wardens will visit homes in Allegheny County from May 14 to May 25, Butler and Washington counties from May 1 to May 11 and Fayette County from May 28 to May 31.

The counties are among 36 across Pennsylvania that wardens are canvassing in May.

