Qatar Airways improves but falls far short of cargo goal in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Qatar Airways last month moved the largest amount of cargo through Pittsburgh International Airport since it began stopping here in October, but the new peak is less than half of its goal.

Cargo shipments grew in part because the carrier hired two salespeople to market the route to Pittsburgh-area businesses beginning in February.

“We're seeing an increase,” Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said. “We're not where we need to be yet, but we're getting there.”

The carrier recently changed the route of the twice-weekly Boeing 777 Pittsburgh flight to stop in Chicago instead of Atlanta in an effort to attract more cargo shipments.

In March, the carrier had its best month yet, transporting 225 U.S. tons of cargo on eight flights, which is about 47 percent of its goal of 480 tons per month.

In December Qatar achieved less than a quarter of its goal . In January and February it reached about 31 percent, according to airport data.

Qatar Airways is importing and exporting “heavy electronics, high-value goods and pharmaceuticals” through Pittsburgh. Airline schedules list Doha, Qatar's capital, as the cargo flight's origin or destination with stops generally in Luxembourg and Chicago.

According to a contract signed in July, the authority agreed to pay the carrier $15,000 per round-trip flight.

For the second half of the year-long contract, the authority agreed to continue to pay the airline $15,500 per flight only if it does not meet its goal of 60 tons of cargo per round-trip flight, calculated monthly.

Flights started Oct. 12. Mid-April marked the midway point.

Terms of the contract, such as the timeline, might change, Cassotis said, declining to provide additional details.

“We're going to be talking about that since we feel we got off to a slower start,” Cassotis said. “We just need to take a look at when things got up and running at full speed and the impact on the operation and have a conversation.”

Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the original terms of the contract, the airport would be required to pay $1.46 million to Qatar Airways if the carrier doesn't meet its goal the entire year. That would be the largest subsidy the authority has awarded to an airline.

The second largest is a subsidy of $1 million given to OneJet . In exchange, OneJet agreed to add 10 destinations to Pittsburgh International Airport's offerings.

Money for the incentives comes from state gambling tax revenue and other state grants.

The authority also spent nearly $6 million to upgrade a cargo ramp that is used by Qatar Airways, FedEx and UPS — an expense the board approved 10 days before Cassotis signed the Qatar Airways contract.

The Qatar flight is expected to generate $43 million and 265 jobs to the regional economy, according to a three-page airport economic impact study Boston-based Economic Development Research Group completed last year.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.