Family of former Steelers lineman holding cancer surgery fundraiser May 6

The family of former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Emil Boures is holding a fundraiser for him May 6 to help cover expenses related to his recent bone marrow transplant.

Boures, 58, of Regent Square, received a bone marrow transplant at the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia two weeks ago after being diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare chronic blood cancer.

He and his wife, Michelle, temporarily had to move to Philadelphia to receive in-network medical care through their health insurance. They will be there several months as he recovers from the surgery.

The fundraiser will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 6 at the Wilkins School Community Center, 7604 Charleston Ave., Regent Square. It will include two hours of Zumba fitness, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing.

Admission is $20 at the door.

The fundraiser is being organized by his daughter, Nicole Ferguson, a fitness instructor at Alba Fitness in Monroeville, and will help defray some of Boures' medical, travel and living expenses.

Boures, a classmate of Dan Marino's at the University of Pittsburgh, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1982 to 1985. A seventh-round draft pick, he played center, guard and tackle on the offensive line.

For more information, visit www.getbigecancerfree.com or the “Get Big E Cancer Free” page on Facebook .

