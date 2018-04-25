Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Family of former Steelers lineman holding cancer surgery fundraiser May 6

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler offensive lineman Emil Boures, shown c. 1982.
Former Pittsburgh Steeler offensive lineman Emil Boures, shown c. 1982.

The family of former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Emil Boures is holding a fundraiser for him May 6 to help cover expenses related to his recent bone marrow transplant.

Boures, 58, of Regent Square, received a bone marrow transplant at the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia two weeks ago after being diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a rare chronic blood cancer.

He and his wife, Michelle, temporarily had to move to Philadelphia to receive in-network medical care through their health insurance. They will be there several months as he recovers from the surgery.

The fundraiser will be held at 2:30 p.m. May 6 at the Wilkins School Community Center, 7604 Charleston Ave., Regent Square. It will include two hours of Zumba fitness, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 drawing.

Admission is $20 at the door.

The fundraiser is being organized by his daughter, Nicole Ferguson, a fitness instructor at Alba Fitness in Monroeville, and will help defray some of Boures' medical, travel and living expenses.

Boures, a classmate of Dan Marino's at the University of Pittsburgh, played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1982 to 1985. A seventh-round draft pick, he played center, guard and tackle on the offensive line.

For more information, visit www.getbigecancerfree.com or the “Get Big E Cancer Free” page on Facebook .

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

