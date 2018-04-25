Ramp from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 to close overnight
The ramp from northbound Route 28 to northbound Route 8 in Etna will be closed overnight Wednesday.
The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday while PennDOT crews inspect the ramp.
Traffic will be detoured using the following detour:
• From northbound Route 28, take the Exit 5A ramp to South Route 8/RD Fleming Bridge/Sharpsburg (62nd Street Bridge)
• At the stop sign, turn right and cross the 62nd Street Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 8 (Butler Street) toward Highland Park
• Take the ramp to Route 28/Highland Park Bridge
• Cross the Highland Park Bridge and take the ramp to southbound Route 28
• From southbound Route 28, take the Exit 5 ramp to northbound Route 8 toward Butler
• End detour
