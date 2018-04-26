Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pennsylvania is hardest-hit in growing E. coli outbreak from tainted lettuce

Suzanne Elliott | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
FILE--In this Jan. 24, 2012, file photo, a plate of butternut Caesar salad with Romaine lettuce and roasted cubes of butternut squash, is shown. The Centers for Disease Control is expanding a warning about contaminated lettuce from Arizona that has now sickened dozens of people in several states. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead, file)
The number of people sickened by tainted romaine lettuce is growing, with 31 new cases of E. coli reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the past week. A total of 84 cases have been reported since the CDC disclosed the outbreak on April 10, with 42 people being hospitalized and nine developing a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC said Thursday that three more states have reported E. coli cases stemming from people consuming romaine lettuce. The new states — Colorado, Georgia and South Dakota — bring the total number of states affected by the romaine-related E. coli outbreak to 19.

Pennsylvania has been the hardest-hit state with 18 reported cases of an E. coli strain that can cause severe abdominal pain, vomiting and kidney failure. Those sickened included a 16-year-old girl from Altoona who was hospitalized for four days.

The CDC believes the contaminated lettuce came from the Yuma, Ariz., growing area. The federal agency has yet to identify a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand of romaine. Product labels do not identify where the product was grown. The CDC advises against eating any romaine lettuce, including whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salads and salad mixes containing romaine.

Restaurants and retailers should ask their suppliers about the source of their romaine, the CDC said.

The number of reported cases could grow. The CDC said it takes an average of two to three weeks from the time a person becomes ill with E. coli to when their case is reported.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

