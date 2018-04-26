Pittsburgh man indicted on drug, gun offenses
Updated 1 hour ago
A Pittsburgh man was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on accusations that he was involved with dealing heroin and illegally had a firearm, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady.
Jerome Wilburn, 53, of the Middle Hill neighborhood, was named in the indictment. Federal officials said Wilburn has an address in Detroit, Mich.
Wilburn is accused of conspiring with others to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin on March 22, according to the indictment. At that time, authorities said Wilburn had a pistol and ammunition which he was not permitted to have as a result of a previous felony drug trafficking conviction, according to the release.
Wilburn faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a fine or $8 million or both.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.