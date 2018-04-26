Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Fox Chapel Area school bus aide being investigated for improper 'touching'

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
Fox Chapel Area High School
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune Review
Fox Chapel Area High School

Updated 4 hours ago

A bus aide with ABC Transit who was working in the Fox Chapel School District has been fired by the company for alleged “inappropriate touching,” according to a letter the school district sent to parents Thursday.

The district said in the letter that a bus driver reported concerns to ABC Transit who immediately suspended and then fired the aide and contacted the district.

The school district said it immediately contacted ChildLine and the Indiana Township Police Department.

Allegheny County Police Department Superintendent Coleman McDonough said the aide was a male and there are multiple victims, both male and female.

McDonough said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed yet.

Police aren't releasing any other information on the case.

The aide was employed by the bus company and had all the required clearances for the position.

ABC Transit Vice President Todd O'Shell said he didn't have any further comment beyond the district's statement.

He declined to say how long the aide had worked for the company or when they were fired.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me