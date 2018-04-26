Fox Chapel Area school bus aide being investigated for improper 'touching'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A bus aide with ABC Transit who was working in the Fox Chapel School District has been fired by the company for alleged “inappropriate touching,” according to a letter the school district sent to parents Thursday.

The district said in the letter that a bus driver reported concerns to ABC Transit who immediately suspended and then fired the aide and contacted the district.

The school district said it immediately contacted ChildLine and the Indiana Township Police Department.

Allegheny County Police Department Superintendent Coleman McDonough said the aide was a male and there are multiple victims, both male and female.

McDonough said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed yet.

Police aren't releasing any other information on the case.

The aide was employed by the bus company and had all the required clearances for the position.

ABC Transit Vice President Todd O'Shell said he didn't have any further comment beyond the district's statement.

He declined to say how long the aide had worked for the company or when they were fired.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.