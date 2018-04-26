Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pittsburgh police ticketing drivers who ignore one-way signs on partially closed Forward Avenue

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Pittsburgh police are patrolling Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill after some motorists began ignoring one-way signs and driving the wrong way down the one-way street. The street, which turns into Commercial Street, is down to one lane because of a landslide.
Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Pittsburgh drivers, already some of the worst in the country, are ignoring one-way road signs on a landslide-stricken street in the city's eastern neighborhoods, according to police.

Forward Avenue in Squirrel Hill – which turns into Commercial Street in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood – has been down to one lane since heavy rains earlier this month caused numerous landslides.

Since then, only westbound traffic headed into Squirrel Hill has been allowed, according to police. The eastbound lane is closed, marked with signs and blocked by barriers.

Drivers, however, are ignoring the signs and barriers, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. He said motorists are going the wrong way down the one-way street and creating dangerous driving conditions.

City police patrolled the area Wednesday and ticketed a number of wrong-way drivers, Togneri said. Officers will continue to patrol the roadway.

The street is expected to remain one-way for two months. Until it is reopened, drivers should driver around Frick Park by taking Forbes Avenue to South Braddock Avenue.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

