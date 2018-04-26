Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Deadlines near for absentee voters

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Allegheny County officials are reminding voters who won't be able to vote in person during the May 15 primary election that they need to apply for an absentee ballot by next week.

Applications for an absentee ballot must be completed, signed and received before 5 p.m. May 8.

The downloadable request form can be found at the Department of State's website www.votespa.com.

Applicants will be required to provide basic voter registration information and must specify the reason for applying to vote absentee.

Anyone voting by absentee ballot will be required to provide a Pennsylvania driver's license number, PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of their social security number. If none of these are available, a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID must be included.

Voters are encouraged to submit their applications in person at the Allegheny County Elections Division between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 542 Forbes Ave., room 601 of the county office building.

Registered voters who complete the application in person will be handed an absentee ballot which can be completed right away.

All completed absentee ballots must then be received by the Allegheny County Elections Division by 5 p.m. May 11.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me