Deadlines near for absentee voters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County officials are reminding voters who won't be able to vote in person during the May 15 primary election that they need to apply for an absentee ballot by next week.

Applications for an absentee ballot must be completed, signed and received before 5 p.m. May 8.

The downloadable request form can be found at the Department of State's website www.votespa.com.

Applicants will be required to provide basic voter registration information and must specify the reason for applying to vote absentee.

Anyone voting by absentee ballot will be required to provide a Pennsylvania driver's license number, PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of their social security number. If none of these are available, a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID must be included.

Voters are encouraged to submit their applications in person at the Allegheny County Elections Division between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 542 Forbes Ave., room 601 of the county office building.

Registered voters who complete the application in person will be handed an absentee ballot which can be completed right away.

All completed absentee ballots must then be received by the Allegheny County Elections Division by 5 p.m. May 11.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.