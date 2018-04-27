Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to unveil parish reduction plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh will unveil a plan Saturday afternoon to reduce its nearly 200 parishes to fewer than 50.

The diocese said churches won't close right away. Each of the 48 new parish groupings will have two to five years to develop a merger plan, including which facilities will remain in use. The diocese's 188 parishes currently have 225 church buildings.

“We put far too much of the money given for God's use into maintaining stone, mortar and boilers,” Bishop David Zubik told reporters in May 2017 .

The diocese said a clergy team consisting of priests and deacons is being assigned to each new grouping to develop the merger recommendations.

Zubik is scheduled to announce details of the parish grouping plan at a 4 p.m. news conference at Saint Paul Seminary in Pittsburgh's East Carnegie neighborhood.

The diocese serves about 630,000 Catholics in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene, Lawrence and Washington counties.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.