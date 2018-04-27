Port Authority of Allegheny County nixes cashless fare system for light rail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Port Authority of Allegheny County is nixing a plan to make its light rail system “cashless,” and with it, a controversial plan to use officers for fare enforcement.

Only about 2 to 3 percent of T riders are not paying to ride the T, Port Authority staff found during the last few months, Port Authority CEO Katharine Eagan Kelleman said.

“This tells us that our current accepted method of payment is working and we all know the expression ‘if it's not broke don't fix it,'” Kelleman said.

The authority previously announced the system would go cashless starting in July, it's been repeatedly delayed as the authority waits for a contractor to deliver ConnectCard machines.

Pittsburghers for Public Transit and other activist groups have been raising concerns for nearly a year that using officers for fare enforcement could result in racial profiling, excessive fines, jail time, and deportation.

“Using a cashless system with police doing primary enforcement is not ideal,” Kelleman said. “It creates barriers where we do not need them in our system in America's most livable city.”

Staff will continue to monitor fare evasion to make sure the number of riders not paying does not increase, Kelleman said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669, tclift@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tclift.