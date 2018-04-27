Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Wilkinsburg man gets up to 40 years for Family Dollar robbery spree

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, April 27, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

A Wilkinsburg man convicted earlier this year on charges he robbed three separate Family Dollar stores at gunpoint in 2016 will spend at least 20 years in prison, an Allegheny County Common Pleas judge has decided.

James Battle, 47, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 20 to 40 years in prison by Judge Donna Jo McDaniel. A jury in February convicted Battle of two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy.

The robberies took place over a six-day period in July 2016. Each time, Battle pointed a handgun at cashiers and demanded money. He ordered any customers in the store onto the ground and, after receiving the cash, ordered cashiers to the ground as well.

U.S. Marshals took Battle into custody in August 2016 in Florida, where he had been staying at a relative's home. He initially hid in a bathroom but was taken into custody and extradited back to Pittsburgh.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

