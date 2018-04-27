Ohio Township cop quits after woman arrested for DUI says officer sent lewd photos

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Ohio Township police officer resigned from his post Friday after allegation surfaced that he sent numerous sexually explicit photos to a woman he arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the township's police chief.

Charges were dropped Thursday against the woman in a hearing in front of Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Zottola, court records show.

The Associated Press reported that the officer, Dominic DeJulio, was suspended for five days and required to undergo a series of psychological evaluations. The 40-year-old woman said she did not want to pursue criminal charges against DeJulio.

“Because the defendant in this case, who then became a victim of the subsequent unprofessional behavior of the arresting officer, did not wish to pursue criminal charges against the arresting officer, our office did not feel it was appropriate to move forward with the DUI case,” said Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Office of District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.

He said going ahead with the DUI case would have forced the woman to deal with DeJulio's “unprofessional behavior” yet again during trial testimony.

“This decision had nothing to do with the officer's credibility,” Manko said. “We are not concerned about any other cases he would have moving forward.”

Ohio Township Chief Norbert Micklos said in a statement Friday that DeJulio submitted his resignation effective immediately. He offered no further comment.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.