PPG says it needs to cut 1,100 jobs to remain 'globally competitive'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries said Friday in a securities filing that it plans cut 1,100 jobs in response to a severed business relationship with Lowe's and rising material costs.

“These business-restructuring actions, while always difficult decisions, are needed to ensure that our cost structure is appropriate for business conditions and that our operations remain globally competitive,” PPG spokesman Mark Silvey said in a statement.

The company did not say where the jobs being eliminated are based. PPG employs 47,200 people around the world.

PPG said in the securities filing that it anticipates spending up to $80 million on employee severance and other costs related to the job cuts.

Lowe's announced in February that it would discontinue sales of PPG's Olympic brand paints and stain products and make Sherwin-Williams its exclusive supplier of those products. At the time, PPG said it was disappointed with the decision but sales at Lowe's stores represented less than $300 million of its annual sales.

PPG reported this month that it had net sales of $3.8 billion during the year's first quarter, up 9 percent from the same period last year.

Tom Fontaine is a Tribune-Review assistant news editor.