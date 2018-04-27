AW Beattie gets $20,000 grant for safety improvements
The AW Beattie Career Center has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the state Department of Education to make safety improvements in the school.
Eric Heasley, executive director of the school, said they plan to use the money to update the security procedure manuals given to teachers and staff, purchase new two-way radios and update door locks.
“We're always looking to be prepared and be sure we're evaluating things throughout our building and making recommendations,” Heasley said. “Those three items were something the staff has identified over the last year or two.”
Heasley said having the grant to offset the costs was a big help.
AW Beattie serves students from Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel Area, Hampton, North Allegheny, North Hills, Northgate, Pine-Richland, Avonworth and Shaler Area school districts.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.