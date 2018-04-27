Steel Valley places schools on lockdown over 'credible threat of violence'
Updated 3 hours ago
Steel Valley School District locked down all of its schools Friday afternoon in response to what it called a "credible threat of violence in the community," according to a post on the district's Facebook account.
The district didn't provide specifics about the threat.
The district said students will not be dismissed unless an adult listed as one of their emergency contacts comes to pick them up and signs them out.
"We are doing this for the safety of our students and your children. We ask for your patience during this emergency to get your children to get your children home safe," the district wrote.
Steel Valley serves Homestead, Munhall and West Homestead and has an enrollment of nearly 1,500 students.
District officials could not not immediately be reached. Further information was not immediately available from police departments in the three communities.