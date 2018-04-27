Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

No injuries reported in Wilkinsburg fire that damaged rowhouse

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, April 27, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Flames tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg Friday, April 27, 2018.
Department of Public Safety
Flames tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg Friday, April 27, 2018.
Flames tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg Friday, April 27, 2018.
Department of Public Safety
Flames tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg Friday, April 27, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

No one was injured Friday when a midday blaze tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg, authorities said.

The fire at the Paul Court building was reported shortly after noon, and the fire quickly went to three alarms, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George. Flames shot through the roof, she said, and smoke could be seen from the Parkway East.

All residents made it out safely, George said, but firefighters were forced to leave the building when the roof began collapsing about 12:30 p.m.

The flames did not spread to any neighboring buildings, she said. The fire was under control just after 1:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Both the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army responded to assist residents and fire crews.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me