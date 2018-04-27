No injuries reported in Wilkinsburg fire that damaged rowhouse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No one was injured Friday when a midday blaze tore through a 12-unit rowhouse in Wilkinsburg, authorities said.

The fire at the Paul Court building was reported shortly after noon, and the fire quickly went to three alarms, said Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George. Flames shot through the roof, she said, and smoke could be seen from the Parkway East.

All residents made it out safely, George said, but firefighters were forced to leave the building when the roof began collapsing about 12:30 p.m.

The flames did not spread to any neighboring buildings, she said. The fire was under control just after 1:30 p.m.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Both the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army responded to assist residents and fire crews.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer.