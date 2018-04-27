Pittsburgh nursing home fine reduced by $220K in death of lawmaker's father

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Health Department has reduced the fine of a Pittsburgh nursing home by about $220,000 in connection with the September death of 89-year-old Robert Frankel.

Frankel, the father of state Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Squirrel Hill, was found dead Sept. 17 in a room at Charles Morris Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Squirrel Hill. His head was caught between a side rail and the bed's mattress, according to the health department report.

After the nursing home appealed the $235,000 fine, a settlement on March 28 showed the fine was reduced to $15,250.

Health Department spokeswoman April Hutcheson confirmed the reduction.

“The penalty when originally issued was calculated on a per day basis at $500 per day for all deficiencies identified,” she said in a statement Friday. “Through the appeal process, the penalty was reduced to focus on the most egregious deficiency, or deficiencies, identified and to calculate the fine using the Department's authority under the law to fine on a per day or per instance basis, or both.”

The nursing home is on the campus of the Jewish Association on Aging on JHF Drive. Officials there did not return a call for comment late Friday afternoon.

A state report, issued in November, said improper use of bed rails contributed to Frankel's death.

The nursing home turned down all the rails in the facility within an hour of the event, according to the report, and the center has removed all bed rails in the facility since then, Phil Ricci, the center's administrator, said in January

“After the department's recent audit of our facility, we submitted a plan of correction that addressed each of their concerns,” Ricci said in a previous statement. “The department subsequently approved the plan and informed us that we are in full compliance with their regulations. Now that the department has determined to revisit its resolution of these issues, we intend to work with the department and the procedures it provides to resolve these issues.”

