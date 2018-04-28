Driver aiming for ex-boyfriend hits pedestrians on North Side
Updated 2 hours ago
A driver who swerved to try and hit her ex-boyfriend injured two other women instead in a hit-and-run early Thursday in East Allegheny, Pittsburgh Police said.
Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m., when the woman was driving down East Ohio Street and saw her ex-boyfriend walking along the street. She steered her vehicle in an attemp to hit him, but struck two female pedestrians instead before fleeing.
George said one victim's injuries were “moderate,” and the other suffered more minor injuries. Medics transported both victims to a hospital in stable condition.
Police later located the suspect's car at a home on Clayton Avenue in Perry South. Charges were pending, George said.
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.