Uncle arrested in 2017 Parkway North wrong-way crash that killed toddler

U.S. Marshals in Johnstown have arrested the driver in a wrong-way crash that killed a toddler on the Parkway North in Ross Township last year, officials said.

Police said Taylor Jefferson, 25, of Penn Hills, had been behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry headed north on Interstate 279 May 18 when he put it into reverse and started heading backward down the highway, possibly because he'd missed the Perrysville exit. Another driver struck the Camry from behind, fatally injuring 2-year-old Saryiah Jefferson , Taylor's niece, who was in the backseat. Police said Taylor was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Investigators said Saryiah might have survived had she been in a carseat. Taylor Jefferson and his passenger, Tyrek Jefferson, 22, were both charged last month with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless endangerment; Taylor was also charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and numerous traffic violations.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported that U.S. Marshals took Taylor Jefferson into custody Friday in Johnstown. Online court documents do not yet show whether he had been returned to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment. Tyrek Jefferson, Saryiah's father, had been arrested the day the charges were filed and was released on a non-monetary bond, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4 in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.