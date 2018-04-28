Female inmate found hanging at Allegheny County Jail
Updated 45 minutes ago
Authorities are investigating an inmate who died after guards found her hanging in a cell at the Allegheny County Jail Friday night, according to Warden Orlando Harper.
Corrections officers making their rounds discovered the female inmate hanging in her cell at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Harper said in a news release. Jail staff got her down and performed CPR until paramedics arrived to take over, but attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. She was declared dead just before 10:15 p.m.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office had not yet released the woman's name. County Police are investigating.
Harper had stepped up efforts to train and educate jail staff on suicide prevention and screening, and had added more staff to the medical unit after a rash of inmate deaths last summer .
Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.