Inmate found dead at Allegheny County Jail identified as former Penguin's ex-wife

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Alison Taglianetti, 57, of East Liberty, as the inmate who died after being found Friday night hanging in a cell at the Allegheny County Jail.

She was discovered hanging in her cell by corrections officers making their rounds at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Warden Orlando Harper. Jail staff and paramedics were unsuccessful in attempts to revive her.

Taglianetti's time of death was 10:14 p.m., according to the medical examiner. Her death is being investigated by Allegheny County police.

Taglianetti, whose LinkedIn profile identified her as a fitness trainer at UPMC's Center for Sport Medicine and owner of her own spa, had been in the jail since April 13 on charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property stemming from a Feb. 27 incident, according to court records. Her bail had been set at 10 percent of $5,000, or $500.

Civil court records showed that she filed for divorce in 1999 from Peter A. Taglianetti, a defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup championship teams in 1991 and 1992.

Two of their children, daughter Corey and son Louis, were granted protection-from-abuse orders against her in March, excluding her from a residence in Larimer and requiring her to request a police escort if she wanted to pick up any of her property. The court order noted that she was in rehab and was served to her by deputies at a facility in Butler County.

"We have the unfortunate news that our mother Alison Taglianetti passed away last night," wrote Louis in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon. "She was such a wonderful mother and we are proud of all her accomplishments. It is such a tough day for us and we are thankful for those who have been part of her life!"

His brother, Andrew, posted a similar statement on his Twitter account.

Louis ended his message with a request for the family's privacy and a promise to provide additional details later.

Harper had stepped up efforts to train and educate jail staff on suicide prevention and screening, and had added more staff to the medical unit after a rash of inmate deaths last summer.

Renatta Signorini and Matthew Santoni are Tribune-Review staff writers.