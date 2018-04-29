Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Inmate found dead at Allegheny County Jail identified as former Penguin's ex-wife

Renatta Signorini and Matthew Santoni | Sunday, April 29, 2018, 8:21 a.m.
The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The Allegheny County Jail in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified Alison Taglianetti, 57, of East Liberty, as the inmate who died after being found Friday night hanging in a cell at the Allegheny County Jail.

She was discovered hanging in her cell by corrections officers making their rounds at 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from Warden Orlando Harper. Jail staff and paramedics were unsuccessful in attempts to revive her.

Taglianetti's time of death was 10:14 p.m., according to the medical examiner. Her death is being investigated by Allegheny County police.

Taglianetti, whose LinkedIn profile identified her as a fitness trainer at UPMC's Center for Sport Medicine and owner of her own spa, had been in the jail since April 13 on charges of burglary, theft and receiving stolen property stemming from a Feb. 27 incident, according to court records. Her bail had been set at 10 percent of $5,000, or $500.

Civil court records showed that she filed for divorce in 1999 from Peter A. Taglianetti, a defenseman for the Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup championship teams in 1991 and 1992.

Two of their children, daughter Corey and son Louis, were granted protection-from-abuse orders against her in March, excluding her from a residence in Larimer and requiring her to request a police escort if she wanted to pick up any of her property. The court order noted that she was in rehab and was served to her by deputies at a facility in Butler County.

"We have the unfortunate news that our mother Alison Taglianetti passed away last night," wrote Louis in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon. "She was such a wonderful mother and we are proud of all her accomplishments. It is such a tough day for us and we are thankful for those who have been part of her life!"

His brother, Andrew, posted a similar statement on his Twitter account.

Louis ended his message with a request for the family's privacy and a promise to provide additional details later.

Harper had stepped up efforts to train and educate jail staff on suicide prevention and screening, and had added more staff to the medical unit after a rash of inmate deaths last summer.

Renatta Signorini and Matthew Santoni are Tribune-Review staff writers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me