Peregrine falcons to be removed from Downtown Pittsburgh building

A developer said Monday it has secured federal and state permits to move four two-week old peregrine falcon chicks within the next week from a Downtown Pittsburgh building.

The developer, BT Pitt-Third, LLC, of Horsham is renovating 319 Third Ave. They stopped work on the apartment building roof about two to three weeks ago when they learned that there was a nest of state-endangered birds peregrine falcon next door overlooking the apartment building, according to Kevin Feeley, spokesman for the developer.

The developer filed for a “take” permit to remove the chicks to stay on schedule with their construction project, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Feeley said the developer ceased work two to three weeks ago on the apartment building roof “out of concern for the safety of the falcons.”

The apartments are known as Keystone Flats, a historic renovation to accommodate student apartments.

Upset supporters of the falcons had asked the developer to wait another month for the young birds to grow up and naturally leave the nest.

But the developer said he's not waiting.

“We recognize and share the concern by many individuals for the well-being of the falcons,” Feeley said in a press release.

“Any further delay would not allow us to complete the historic renovations in time for more than 100 college students who will need to move into their apartments prior to the start of their classes in August,” he said.

Kate St. John, head monitor of the nesting peregrines in Pittsburgh and author of the blog Outside My Window, said, “I wish it were different but it is their decision.”

Although the four chicks will be taken away, the adults could stay in the area looking for them, according to St. John.

“We don't sure know for sure, but the parents could be angry and their hormone levels are hopped up,” she said.

According to a Game Commission statement, the developer had three options including: Ignore the falcons and violate state and federal laws, apply for a “take” permit to take the chicks and continue construction, or stop construction until the chicks fledged the nest.

The company has to make arrangements with the Game Commission for their expert to retrieve the chicks and transfer them to an approved animal rehabilitator.

The Game Commission plans to eventually release the birds into the wild.

The developer will pay for relocation expenses, which will be overseen by the Game Commission.

A special purpose permit under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act submitted by the developer was approved by the federal Fish and Wildlife Service on May 23, according to Catherine Hibbard, spokeswoman for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency does commonly issue such a permit, Hibbard said.

A “take” permit was issued for the bald eagles nesting Harmar near the Hulton Bridge for the implosion of the old Hulton Bridge in January of 2016. The birds didn't have eggs in the nest but were breeding and expected to lay eggs the next month.

The birds were unharmed. Their whereabouts were monitored during and up to a year after the bridge take-down. Those eagles went on to rear young last year and are currently raising two young at the same nest.

Hibbard said, “We're working with the state and we all area looking out for the benefit of the birds.”

The young will go to an approved animal rehabilitator, according to the Game Commission.

The peregrine falcon was listed as federally endangered in the early 1970s after its populations crashed from use of the insecticide DDT. The Environmental Protection Agency banned DDT in 1972.

The Endangered Species Act, along with other laws and restoration efforts by the Peregrine Fund and other nonprofits and government agencies, such as the Pennsylvania Game Commission , paid off when the birds were federally delisted in 1999.

However, the peregrines have been slow to come back in the northeastern part of the country, where numbers are still low but have gradually increased because of conservation efforts.

In Pennsylvania, populations have rebounded, especially on bridges and buildings, where the birds face a number of threats, instead of in the birds' preferred habitat of wild cliffs.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.