MOMPgh to hold free dental clinic at PPG Paints Arena this summer

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh (MOMPgh) is looking for volunteers to help provide dental services to underserved Pittsburgh-area families at its free two-day dental clinic this summer.

The event, aimed at helping people who don't have access to dental care or can't afford dental insurance, will take place June 29 and June 30 at PPG Paints Arena.

Care will be provided to adults and children ages two and up on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no income or eligibility requirements.

Services and treatments include:

• Dental diagnoses

• Minor restorative fillings

• Extractions and cleanings

The clinic, is now in its second year, is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help provide services. Last year, it served 885 patients and performed a total of 3,500 dental procedures with the help of more than 670 volunteers.

“Dentists, hygienists, pharmacists and clinical professional volunteers are needed, as well as individuals to assist with patient registration, exit interviews and other administrative tasks,” a news release from the clinic said. “No experience is needed to assist as a general volunteer.”

All volunteers will participate in a training session prior to the event. Lunch and water will be provided, and those looking to stay in the city overnight can receive a reduced rate of $109/night + tax at the Westin Convention Center Hotel when booking with the MOM-Pittsburgh discount.

To learn more and to register as a volunteer visit the clinic's website at http://www.mompgh.org/volunteer/.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.