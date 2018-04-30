Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pennsylvania Turnpike to hold public meeting on Southern Beltway project

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 30, 2018, 12:48 p.m.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

Updated 20 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Turnpike representatives will hold a public meeting Wednesday in South Fayette to discuss planed detours, blasting work and other details related to the construction of a section of the Southern Beltway between Route 50 and Coal Pit Road.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 661 Millers Run Road.

PennDOT awarded the Trumbull Corp. of Pittsburgh a $37.7 million contract to complete the two-mile highway segment. Work will include construction of a nearly 300-foot-long bridge to carry Hickory Grade Road over the highway and excavation of about three million cubic yards of ground.

CDR Maguire Inc. of Pittsburgh has been charged with managing nine construction sections of the beltway project, estimated to cost $800 million overall.

The 13 miles of the Southern Beltway that are being constructed will extend from the southern terminus of the Findlay Connector, which opened in 2006, to an interchange with Interstate 79 near the Washington-Allegheny County line. The entire 19-mile beltway will connect I-79 to Interstate 376 near Pittsburgh International Airport.

For more information, visit www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me