Pennsylvania Turnpike to hold public meeting on Southern Beltway project
Updated 20 minutes ago
Pennsylvania Turnpike representatives will hold a public meeting Wednesday in South Fayette to discuss planed detours, blasting work and other details related to the construction of a section of the Southern Beltway between Route 50 and Coal Pit Road.
The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Fayette Township Volunteer Fire Department, 661 Millers Run Road.
PennDOT awarded the Trumbull Corp. of Pittsburgh a $37.7 million contract to complete the two-mile highway segment. Work will include construction of a nearly 300-foot-long bridge to carry Hickory Grade Road over the highway and excavation of about three million cubic yards of ground.
CDR Maguire Inc. of Pittsburgh has been charged with managing nine construction sections of the beltway project, estimated to cost $800 million overall.
The 13 miles of the Southern Beltway that are being constructed will extend from the southern terminus of the Findlay Connector, which opened in 2006, to an interchange with Interstate 79 near the Washington-Allegheny County line. The entire 19-mile beltway will connect I-79 to Interstate 376 near Pittsburgh International Airport.
For more information, visit www.patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway.