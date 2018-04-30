Amazon HQ2 could boost Pittsburgh-area rents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amazon's HQ2 could turn around a declining rental market in the Pittsburgh area, an analysis by Zillow found.

The tech giant's second headquarters could boost median rents in the Pittsburgh metro area about $9 a month, the study found.

Pittsburgh's median rent would still be the lowest of the 20 cities still in the running for Amazon's HQ2.

Rents in the Pittsburgh area are falling 1 percent each year, the study found. If Amazon selects Pittsburgh, rents could jump 1.9 percentage points, putting rents on an upward path of nearly 1 percent.

For the study, Zillow used its data about rents from 2010 to 2016 and matched it with U.S. Census Bureau data on workers moving into a metro area to see how rents responded.

A study by Apartment List released about a month after Amazon announced its search for a home for its second headquarters determined that HQ2 could add $10 to $14 to Pittsburgh-area monthly rents .

Amazon's HQ2 could add another 2.4 percentage points, the greatest impact of the 20 finalists, to Nashville's nearly 1 percent growth, according to the Zillow analysis. The second headquarters would have no effect on rents in Indianapolis.

Zillow knows a thing or two about skyrocketing rents. The Seattle-based company has watched as housing prices in its hometown have skyrocketed since Amazon started growing. Zillow reported that rents in Seattle have increased by half and home values have doubled. Seattle continued its 18-month streak as the nation's hottest housing market , GeekWire reported.

Zillow said that the job boom in and around Amazon's Seattle headquarters contributed about 1 percentage point to the 5.6 percent increase in rents between 2010 and 2015.

Aaron Terrazas, a senior economist at Zillow, doubted many of the HQ2 finalists would see rents rise like they did in Seattle. Nashville and Denver could be the only two, he said in a statement. Other finalists have historically added housing to keep up with demand.

“Growth often brings growing pains, and in the past it has been lower-income households that bore the brunt of rising housing costs in the face of rapid expansion,” Terrazas wrote. “Whichever community is chosen, it's critical that local leaders begin working now to prepare their cities as best they can.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.